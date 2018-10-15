Clifford "Red Dog" Grant York

June 25, 1990 - October 14, 2018

Clifford "Red Dog" Grant York 28, passed away Wednesday, October 10, 2018. He was born June 25, 1990 and was of the Catholic faith. Cliff worked as a roofer and carpenter, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, hunting mushrooms and all outdoor activites especially family cook outs and dinners. He was preceded in death by his father. maternal and paternal grandparents. He was loved and will be greatly missed by his surviving mother, sister, nephew, niece (due November 2018) brother in law, uncles, aunts, cousins, and extended family members and friends. The family will receive friends from 6-7 pm Wednesday, with a Rosary to start at 7 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. In lieu flowers the family request memorials to the St. James Catholic Church Renovation fund. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.