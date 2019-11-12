Clear

Clifton D. Goldizen, 61 of St. Joseph, MO

Memorial Gathering American Tavern Saturday, November 16, 2019 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM 1001 N. 3rd St. Joseph, Missouri 64501

Clifton's Obituary
Clifton D. Goldizen, 61 of St. Joseph, passed away from this life on November 10, 2019.
Clif was preceded in death by his father and mother, William and Esther Goldizen; brothers Frank, Bud, and Terry; sisters, Mary, Bessie and Billie.
Clif is survived by sisters, Toni (Leon Andrews) Holcomb, Angela Goldizen and brother Nick (Karla) Goldizen.
At his request there will be no services. A memorial will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the American Tavern, 1001 N. 3rd, from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM. Please bring a covered dish

