Obituary

Clifton D. Ebersold

1927-2019

Clifton Dewey Ebersold, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019.

He was born on August 26, 1927 in Union Star, Missouri to Marvin and Esther Ebersold.

Clifton married Norma Bacon on October 5, 1947 and celebrated 72 years together. She survives of the home.

He was a member of Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church, president over the Oak Grove Cemetery Board, former mayor of Union Star, former president of Union Star R II school board and Star Village Apartments.

Clifton was also instrumental in the development of the Veterans Memorial in Union Star.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Dorothy Teaford, and Doris DeShon.

Survivors include his wife, children, Janifer Alpers (Les), Doug Ebersold (Michelle); grandchildren, Jase Alpers(Melissa), Josh Alpers (Marleah), Jami Zinkiewicz (Greg), Jenny Alpers, Heather Schoeneberg (Eddie), Ryan Ebersold; great-grandchildren, Noah, Jonah, Julianna, Isabelle, Pierce, Asher, Tristyn, Ryker, Ruthie, Seth, and Levi.

Farewell Services 10:30 A.M. Monday, Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. Monday, Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Oak Grove Cemetery or Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.