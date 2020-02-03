Clifton Leon DeShon

1934-2020

Clifton Leon DeShon, 85, Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020.

He was born at the St. Joseph Hospital in St. Joseph, MO on October 16, 1934 to Jessie (Redfern) DeShon and Max Clifton Deshon.

Clifton started school at Eureka Elementary School in Avenue City. He moved to St. Joseph in the 2nd grade where he attended Spring Branch Elementary. When Clifton was in 6th grade , the family moved to the Baker Farm in Clarksdale, where he graduated from Clarksdale High School in 1952. He attended St. Joseph Jr. College for one semester and then attended one semester at NWMSU in Maryville, Missouri.

Clifton and Beverly were engaged on February 14, 1955 and married on June 1, 1955. She preceded him in death July 12, 2010.

The family worked together on the dairy farm, raised crops and dairy herd.

Clifton ran for election as DeKalb County Circuit Clerk & Recorder in 1991. He was elected for four terms and retired from the court house on December 31, 2006 at the age of 72.

Clifton continued to stay active working around the farm and doing what he loved most; being with his family and helping his sons and grandsons with their farm work.

He enjoyed caring for his miniature ponies, camping, napping in front of the woodstove and playing with his great-grandchildren. He loved to have friends and family come to his house to visit. Clifton loved to dance and did so every chance he could get.

He was a member of the Huffman United Methodist Church, a 50 year member of the Cosby Lodge, and the Scottish Rite, was on various boards, DeKalb County Democrats and was a Superintendent of the Clarksdale United Methodist Church.

He was also preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include sons, Jeffrey DeShon (Glenda), David DeShon (Jo), Mark DeShon (Glenda), Bradley DeShon (Gale), Paul DeShon; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sister Maxine Goff (Ron); numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Huffman United Methodist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.