Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Clint J. Willman 1983-2019

The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, February 24, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 7:59 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Clint J. Willman
1983-2019

Clint J. Willman, 35, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.
He was born November 4, 1983, to Sharon Lynn (Bottorff) Lawrence and Alvin Leonard Willman in Mesa, Arizona.
Clint graduated from Central High School and attended Missouri Western State University, where he wrote for the university newspaper in “Clint’s Corner.” He later owned and operated Pac-Man Moving and volunteered for the Siena/Francis House Homeless Shelter, both in Omaha, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gerald and Geneva Bottorff; uncle, Mike Bottorff; and cousin, Gina.
Survivors include his mother.
The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, February 24, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 4°
Maryville
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 9°
Savannah
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 4°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
17° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Fairfax
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 1°
We are waking up to a few clouds this morning with cold temperatures into the teens with single digit wind chills. To begin the workweek, we will see a quiet weather day on Monday. Not expecting any rain or snow but skies will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the middle 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events