Clint J. Willman

1983-2019

Clint J. Willman, 35, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

He was born November 4, 1983, to Sharon Lynn (Bottorff) Lawrence and Alvin Leonard Willman in Mesa, Arizona.

Clint graduated from Central High School and attended Missouri Western State University, where he wrote for the university newspaper in “Clint’s Corner.” He later owned and operated Pac-Man Moving and volunteered for the Siena/Francis House Homeless Shelter, both in Omaha, Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gerald and Geneva Bottorff; uncle, Mike Bottorff; and cousin, Gina.

Survivors include his mother.

The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, February 24, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.