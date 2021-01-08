Clinton Gene Potter, 87, of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 in St. Joseph. He was born February 19, 1933 in McFall, MO, son of the late Jessie and James Potter. He attended Maysville High School. Clinton married Louise Boles on August 16, 1951. Clinton served in the US Army. He worked at Swift and Company, then later Wire Rope Corporation of America, where he retired. He co-owned and operated Potter's Reloading with his wife Louise for over 50 years. Through this business, he met many friends at many trap shooting events and fundraisers, and patrons to the shop. Clinton's hobbies included hunting, fishing, and trap shooting, and he was a member of the Green Valley Baptist Church. Clinton was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Elvin and James Potter. Survivors include: wife of 69 years, Louise Potter of the home, children, Keith (Ellen) Potter of Clarksdale, MO, Kenneth (Mieka) Potter of Savannah, MO, Karl Potter of St. Joseph, Kirk (Roxie) Potter of St. Joseph, Lori Lambrecht and her fiancé' Ray Walker of St. Joseph, Lisa (Bobby) Trump of St. Joseph, brother, Edsel (Brenda) Potter of King City, MO, grandchildren, Josh, Alisha, Shannon, Dustin, Ben, April, Julie, Michael, Jessica, Dustin, Jeffrey, Nick, Aaron, Chuck, Amy, and Matt, 29 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor David Mason officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Potter will be cremated following services and Inurnment at a later date in Bennett Lane Cemetery.