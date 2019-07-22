Obituary

Clint Robertson

1946-2019

Clinton L. “Clint” Robertson, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family after a 3-year battle with a lung and liver disease.

He was born on January 19, 1946 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Orville and Frances Robertson, they preceded him in death.

Clint married Sharon Olsen on September 2, 1967 and they celebrated 52 years together.

He was a 1964 graduate of Lafayette High School. Clint served in the US Army for two years, spending 1 year in Vietnam. He retired from UPS in 2008 after 35 years of service.

Clint enjoyed golfing, traveling, riding his motorcycle, at one time, working in his yard, and most importantly spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon, children; Kristin Duke, Chad Robertson and wife Nicki, grandchildren; Olivia, Alex, and Bella Duke, Makena Robertson, along with numerous extended family and friends.

The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Mr. Robertson has been cremated under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, per Clint’s wishes there will not be a service. The family requests no memorial donations or gifts. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.