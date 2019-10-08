Obituary

Cloris J. Morrison, 83, Des Moines, Iowa, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019.

She was born on August 27, 1936 in Des Moines, Iowa to Paul and Grace Thompson.

Cloris married Donald Morrison on November 16, 1955. He preceded her in death on February 22, 2005.

She loved to read, sit on the porch and watch the birds and wildlife, and never missed a chance to watch the ID Channel.

Survivors include her daughter, Cathy Jones (Mark); grandchildren, Jessica and Ashley Jones; great-grandchildren, Isaiah and Noah Frazee; brother, David Thompson (Diane).

Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Sunset Cemetery, Des Moines, Iowa.