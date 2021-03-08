Clyde Daniel Weeks, 82

Clyde Daniel Weeks, age 82, passed away March 6, 2021 at Gower Convalescent Center, Gower, MO. He was born on a farm southwest of Lake Contrary to Claude Daniel Weeks and Willie (Frakes) Weeks in a house built by his grandfather in 1891. It just so happens that Clyde and his father were both born in this house, in the same room and the same bed. Clyde was very proud to have spent most of his life living in this house.

He attended Shepherd Elementary School which had all eight grades in one room and then attended Benton High School where he was a member of the Future Teachers of America, and the National Honor Society. Upon graduation he was one of the six top students in the class of 1956. He then attended St. Joseph Junior College (now Missouri Western State University) and continued his education at Northwest Missouri State University at Maryville, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education degree. Clyde taught in the St. Joseph School District for thirty years, twenty-five years at Everett Elementary where he met his future wife, Mavis Green. They were married June 9, 1967. Mavis passed away in 2008 after forty years of marriage. When Everett School closed in 1985, he then taught five years at Lake Contrary Elementary.

Upon retirement, Clyde wrote two books on local history, Lake Contrary: Days of Glory 1880-1964 and Krug Park: St. Joseph’s Crown Jewel. He gave many talks and slide presentations to clubs, schools, senior facilities, and other organizations. For about five years he was partner in an antique mall in St. Joseph. In 1998, he was chosen by The St. Joseph News-Press as one of “The Twenty Who Count.” Clyde served on the steering committee of the first Trails West where he gave presentations in the Chatauqua tent for several years. Later he wrote the nomination to get the Carnegie Library placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

For relaxation he loved to read and do research on St. Joseph history and the White House, collect postcards and Victorian antiques, and spend time flower gardening.

Clyde was a board member on the Saint Joseph Historical Society/Robidoux Row Museum and then served as president of the organization. In 1997, he became executive director of Robidoux Row Museum for seventeen years retiring in 2014. While there Clyde was given the Robidoux Award, the St. Joseph Landmark Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Convention Visitors Bureau Hall of Fame Award, and the Ft. Smith Historical Award. Because of his work preserving the history of Lake Contrary, the Buchanan County Commissioners named the bandstand at the Lake in his honor.

He was a member of Kirschner Community Church, where he served on the board and later read the message and conducted the church services until it closed in 2016.

Clyde was a life member of the Saint Joseph Historical Society/Robidoux Row, a life member of Pony Express Historical Association/Patee House Museum, a life member of the St. Joseph Garden Club, and a member of the Pony Express Museum, of the St. Joseph Museums, Inc., the Doniphan County Historical Society, the National Trust, Retired Teachers of St. Joseph, the Missouri State Retired Teachers, Mount Mora Cemetery Association, Northwest Genealogy Society, Friends of the Rolling Hills Library, Friends of the St. Joseph Public Library, and the Buchanan County Democratic Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mavis Weeks; and sister-in-law, Wanda Adams.

Survivors include brother, Harold Adams of St. Joseph, MO; nephews, Randy Adams (Heather) of Easton, MO, and Steve Adams (Darcy) of St. Joseph; great-nephew, Seth Adams; great-niece, Amanda Adams; godson, Andy Fuston of Lyons, NE; and many cousins and friends. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Wednesday, Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public livestream: 10:00 am Thursday, Rupp Chapel, Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Robidoux Row, or Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online livestream, condolence and obituary www.ruppfuneral.com