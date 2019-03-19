Obituary
Clyde Eugene “Gene” Sutton, 73, passed away on March 19, 2019 at his home.
Gene was born August 4, 1945 in Weatherby, Missouri to John and Lucille (Gullian) Sutton.
He graduated in 1963 from Maysville High School. Gene was a US army veteran of the Vietnam War.
Survivors: Wife, Carmelita Sutton, of the home; daughter, Debbie (Ed) Worland; brother-in laws, Bob (Terry) Sweiger and Claire Lee.
Preceding Gene in death are his parents; son, Kevin Sutton; 3 sisters, Elsie Sweiger, Frances Lee, Doris Walker and brother-in-law, Jerry Walker; brother, James Sutton; 2 grandchildren, Brandon Worland and Cody Sutton.
Services: Visitation, 6-8 PM, Thursday evening, March 21, 2019 at Poland Thompson Funeral Home. Funeral service: 10 AM, Friday morning, March 22, 2019.
Burial in Alta Vista Cemetery, Weatherby, Missouri
