Clyde Leroy Hahn, 76, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021 at his home. He was born February 17, 1945 in Osborn, MO, son of Edith and John Clyde Hahn. He graduated from Osborn High School, class of 1963 and later attended Auctioneer School. Clyde served a short time in the U.S. Air Force, behing discharged to come home to help on the family farm. He spent most of his life farming and drove a truck for Everett Quarries for many years. He also spent many years as an Auctioneer. Clyde enjoyed keeping a meticulous yard and working in his garden. He also enjoyed picking and grinning on his guitar and spending time with his grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father, Estell Carrel, sister, Lois Beechner and half-brother, John Hahn. Survivors include, son, Jason (Courtney) Hahn of Cameron, MO, daughter, Marlo (Dale) Crabb of Kidder, MO, former wife, Rosemary Hahn of Kidder, MO, sisters, Pauline Kolb of Cameron, MO, Edith Kay (Doug) Marshall of Cameron, MO, Martha (Larry) Baker of Cameron, MO, grandchildren, Ethan and Emma Crabb and Izzy Hahn and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Hahn has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.