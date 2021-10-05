Clyde Norman Richardson, 84, Elwood, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
On November 6, 1936 he was born to Glen and Willamae Richardson in Wathena, Kansas.
Clyde enjoyed serving 20 years in the Naval Reserves. He also enjoyed gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David G. Richardson; sister, Jodi “Glenna” Richardson.
Survivors include daughters, Debbie Richardson, Clydia Michalos (Joseph Dauber), Terri Funk; and 6 grandchildren.
Cremation under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Clyde Norman Richardson, 84, Elwood, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
Posted: Oct 5, 2021 12:54 PM
Clyde Norman Richardson, 84, Elwood, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
Related Content
Scroll for more content...