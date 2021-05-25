Cody Dustin Grace 26, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday April 21, 2021 in Saint Joseph, the result of an auto accident that occurred on Friday April 9, 2021, with his family. He was born January 27, 1995 in Farmington, MO. He was preceded in death by his son, Braxtin Grace, daughter, Anastasia Grace, mother of his children, Amy Lynn Morse, and step daughter, Rosalie Morse grandparents Bobby Grace Sr, and Patricia Grace, Clarissa Hafley, sister, Angelica, aunt Jessie Forshee. Survivors include his mother Tonya Grace, Selma, OR, father, Anthony (Amanda) Stevens, Iron Mountain, MO, grandparents Keith Hafley, Anthony & Laura Stevens, brothers and sisters; Kendra Briley, Tabitha Stevens, and Cole Grace, Anthony Stevens Jr, Toni Stevens, Anthony Stevens III, Antoinette Isabella Stevens, and Nathan Stevens, aunts and uncles: Jennifer Curdt, Jamie Forshee, and Bobby Grace Jr. He was a great father, and loved working on vehicles and doing little tinkering things around the house, which he enjoyed just as much as playing in the pool out in the backyard. He absolutely loved hanging out with his kids and going outdoors to show them how to explore and learn new things.

Cody was a very creative and bright energy person. He would take the worst day and make it better for Amy and his kids and even when things got rough, he still had a smile on his face. The family will receive friends from 1- 2:00 pm on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services following Friday, April 30, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. David Mejia Officiating. Memorials are requested to the Cody Grace Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com