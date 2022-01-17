Clear
Cody L. Stiens, 34

Cody Lee Stiens, 34, of Maricopa, AZ, and formerly of Maryville, MO, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at his home in Maricopa.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 3:14 PM

Cody was born to Kevin J. and Lori Anne (Godsey) Stiens, on September 15, 1987, in Maryville, MO. He attended St. Gregory’s Elementary School, then graduated in 2006, from Maryville High School. He was active in 4-H and FFA throughout high school

He graduated at the top of his class and from Southeast Community College, in Milford, NE, earning an Associate Degree in Electrical Engineering.

He worked for Trane, Inc. for over 14 years, and had recently started his own business. He loved computers; his dogs, Zoe and Rayne, waterskiing, snow skiing and being with his family.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Barbara Louis (Sierp) Godsey, and paternal grandfather, James Stiens.

He is survived by his father, Kevin James (Sonja DeBord) Stiens, Maryville, MO, and his mother, Lori Anne (Steve) Sears, Queen Creek, AZ; grandparents: Gerald Godsey, Ravenwood, MO, and Della Mae (Adwell) Stiens, Maryville, MO; his siblings: Kelly James (Fallon Cordell) Stiens, and nieces, Regan and Tori, Parnell, MO, and Zachary Curtis Stiens, Chandler, AZ; step siblings: Shae Sears and Tristan Sears, Chandler, AZ, McKenzie (Scott) Pshigoda, Shattuck, OK, Stephanie (Clint) McIntyre, Maryville, MO; his step grandmother Mary Jean Sears, Chandler, AZ; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be at 11:30 AM, on Monday, January 24, 2022, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery, also of Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 PM, on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church.

Memorials are suggested to the family to help establish a memorial scholarship fund in Cody’s name to deserving students.

Clouds gradually cleared out today with some sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
