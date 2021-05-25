Cody Manuel Carreon 17, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 unexpectedly in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born June 5, 2003 in Kansas City, Missouri, and he was a Senior at Central High School. He was an amazing one of a kind human being who lit up the room when he entered. He was outgoing, ambitious, and was a rebel who loved to have fun, and he had a very bright future ahead of him. Cody is survived by father, Delfino Carreon, Saint Joseph, MO, mother, Lisa Randall, Raytown, MO, twin brother, Sonny Carreon, brothers, Kevin Carreon, Darrius Randall, and Jayel Randall, sisters, Angelina Randall, Lisa Carreon, Jessica Carreon, and Liz Carreon, and maternal grandmother, Marilyn (Dan) Gilpin, Lake of the Ozarks. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home, with Memorial Services following at 2:00 PM Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Mike Flowers officiating. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Cody Carreon Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.