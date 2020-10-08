Cody Ray Jennings
1992-2020
Cody Ray Jennings, 27, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020.
He was born October 11, 1992 to Jennifer Jennings.
Cody married Kaela Geary on September 6, 2014; she survives of the home.
He was a manager at Pancheros.
Cody was preceded in death by his grandmother, Teresa Markum and sister, Jennician Simpson.
Survivors include his wife, Kaela; children, Ahliea, Aubrey, Oliver; mother, Jennifer Charleston (Michael); father, David Simpson; brothers, Cory and Cooper; aunts, Nora Cogdill and Janet Ware; grandfather, Ray Markum; numerous nieces and nephews.
Family will gather with friends Saturday, anytime after 11:00A.M., 601 South 13th Street, St. Joseph, Missouri.