Cody Ray Jennings, 27

Service: Saturday, October 10th, 2020 11:00 AM @ Family Home. 601 13th, Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 10:05 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Cody Ray Jennings
1992-2020

Cody Ray Jennings, 27, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020.
He was born October 11, 1992 to Jennifer Jennings.
Cody married Kaela Geary on September 6, 2014; she survives of the home.
He was a manager at Pancheros.
Cody was preceded in death by his grandmother, Teresa Markum and sister, Jennician Simpson.
Survivors include his wife, Kaela; children, Ahliea, Aubrey, Oliver; mother, Jennifer Charleston (Michael); father, David Simpson; brothers, Cory and Cooper; aunts, Nora Cogdill and Janet Ware; grandfather, Ray Markum; numerous nieces and nephews.
Family will gather with friends Saturday, anytime after 11:00A.M., 601 South 13th Street, St. Joseph, Missouri.

A warm start to your Wednesday and lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Thursday looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
