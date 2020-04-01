Clear
Col. David Louis Moyer, D.D.S., 57

Visitation: Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, April 3rd, 2020 10:00 AM @ Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. 4503 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. Livestream available.

Col. David Louis Moyer, D.D.S.
1962-2020

Col. David Louis Moyer, D.D.S., 57, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 in a St. Joseph healthcare facility.
He was born September 11, 1962 to David and Delores (Valencia) Moyer in St. Joseph, Missouri.
He was a Dental Director for Swope Health. He graduated from LeBlond High School in 198o. He earned his degree of dental science from Georgetown University.
David enjoyed playing music and being with his son.
He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and active with Bishop LeBlond and the Knights of Columbus #5067. He was also a member of the American Dental Association and Missouri Dental Association. Additionally, David was a retired Military Officer Association member and Colonel in the US Air Force, where he served as dental flight commander for 12 years. David was with the 442d Fighter Wing at Whitman Air Force Base.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Moyer.
Survivors include girlfriend, Svetlana Rajsic; mother, Delores Moyer, of St. Joseph, Missouri; brother, Daniel Moyer, of St. Joseph, Missouri; son, David Moyer, of St. Joseph, Missouri; and numerous cousins, extended family and friends.
Private Mass of Christian Burial & Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends may call between 12:00 noon and 5:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758156, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516. Livestreaming of service, online guestbook and obituary, visit www.meierhoffer.com, to view livestream, click obituary, “tribute wall” & select play.

