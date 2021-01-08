Cameron, Missouri- Clarice Coleen Morgan, 85, of Cameron, passed away December 16, 2020.

She was born November 10, 1935 in Trenton, Missouri to Guy and Clarice (Stegman) Pearl.

Coleen graduated from Cameron High School, class of 1953.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed working at Parkside Fashion part-time.

Coleen was a very giving person, always willing to help someone in need. She was a member of the Cameron First Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School for many years, also helping with Meals on Wheels, delivering meals for 40 years.

She enjoyed spending time with her friends, having coffee and exercising. Coleen was a cat lover and an avid fan of the Royals and Chiefs. Family meant everything to her. Time spent with her children and grandchildren, playing games and her competitive spirit; wonderful loving memories they will always hold dear.

Preceding her in death: her parents, Guy and Clarice Pearl; husband, Jack Morgan; brothers, LaVerne and Max Pearl.

Survivors: son, Greg (Connie) Morgan, Columbia, Missouri; daughter, Michele (Lee) Richman, St. Joseph, Missouri; sister, Eileen Reed, Cameron, Missouri; 4 grandchildren, Christopher (Heather) Morgan, Chelsey (C.J.) Hagedorn, Corey Richman, Alexa (Chris) Mayville; 3 great grandchildren, Cole Hagedorn, Ella Morgan and Austen Mayville.

Friends are welcome to sign the register book and pay their respects at the funeral home, Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 10:00 AM- 6:00 PM.

A private service will be held.

Burial in Graceland Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Cameron First Baptist Church.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.