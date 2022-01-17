Colleen L. Watson, 85

Colleen Watson, daughter of James and Edith George was born July 22, 1936, and went to her new home in Heaven on December 24, 2021 at the age of 85.

She graduated from Savannah High School and Platte College and completed the school of bank marketing in Boulder, Colorado.

Colleen married John Watson on July 6, 1962. He survives of the home.

She was vice-president at the U.S. Bank and was the coordinator of their senior program as well as the director and coordinator of the popular Christmas shows. Colleen had been a United Way loaned executive, past secretary of the St. Joseph Ad Club, member of the YWCA Board, St. Joseph Diplomats, and the National Association of Bank Women. She was a Women of Excellence Nominee. As the coordinator of the senior program, Colleen took bank customers on many trips throughout the world, including trips to China, Russia, Australia, England and the Scandinavian countries, countless cruises, and many adventures in the United States. Colleen loved to dance with her husband, had great fun camping out with her brother, sister, and friends.

She was a member of Grace Calvary Chapel. Although she accomplished many things, those who knew her remember her for her smile and her love for people. She had a loving and caring personality that really defined who she was. Colleen will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Morris George; and sister, Emma George.

Additional survivors include her son, John Charles Watson; several nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, January 14, 2022, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Savannah Cemetery at a later date. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, January 13, 2022, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Allied Arts Council of St. Joseph, MO. In honor of Colleen’s passion and education to the performing arts via the Arts Fund at https://stjoearts.org/wp/arts-fund-donate-today/. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.