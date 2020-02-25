Colleen Mary Roberts, 76, of Edgerton, MO passed away February 23, 2020.

She was born on August 21, 1943 to Peter Charles and Rosemary Helen (Black) Morton in St. Louis, MO. Colleen graduated from Platte City High School.

On June 15, 1963 she was united in marriage to J.C. Roberts. After their marriage they lived in Edgerton, MO where they made their home.

Colleen worked for Spelman Memorial Hospital in Smithville for 33 years. She was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Colleen loved camping and fishing and was extremely active in her children and grandchildren’s lives. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Dawn Marie Roberts; parents Pete Morton, Rose Morton Matthys and Mike Matthys; and brother Mike Morton.

Colleen is survived by her husband J.C. Roberts; children John Roberts and wife Carri, Jim Roberts and wife Judy, Bill Roberts and wife Kirstie and Julie Crook and husband Danny; grandchildren Adam Ford, Amber (Ben) Marx, Aaron Ford, Shannon (Phil) Elbert, Shelby (Adam) Stangl, Hunter (Natalie) Roberts, Cole (Ariel) Roberts, ShyAnne (Jesse) Long, Noah Roberts, Delaney Roberts, William Roberts, Sierra Crook and Savannah Crook; great-grandchildren Lucy, Olivia, Jaxton, Jenson and Cash; brothers Terry Morton and wife Nancy; sisters Mary Fisher and husband Leon, Karen Carnie and husband Larry and Cheryl Roberts and husband Brian; sister-in-law Betty Morton; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation: 9:30-10:30 am Rosary 10:30 am and Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am Thursday, February 27th all at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Plattsburg, MO

Donations may be made to Scleroderma Foundation https://www.scleroderma.org/site/Donation2?idb=977964728&1380.donation=form1&df_id=1380&mfc_pref=T&idb=0#.XlQQ9DJKiM8

Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.