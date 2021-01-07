Con Andrus, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021.
He was born June 10, 1927 in Topeka, Kansas to William and Laura (Robertson) Andrus
Con was a member of Bible Baptist Church since 1971.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers; and 3 sisters.
Survivors include sister, Phyllis Miller (Earl); brother, Gale Andrus (Leona); many nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Noyes Home for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
