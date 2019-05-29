Clear
Connar Michael McLeod, St. Joseph, Missouri

Posted: May 29, 2019 4:40 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Connar Michael McLeod, St. Joseph, Missouri, was born and passed away Monday, May 27, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his great grandmother; Rose Mary Wood, great great-grandparents; Shirley and Harold Morris, Donald Sigrist, Paul Sigrist.
Survivors include parents; April Sigrist, Max McLeod, brothers; Matue, Jayden, grandparents; Glenn Sigrist, Cody Sigrist, Audrey Jennings, Jeffery Jennings, uncle; Glenn Sigrist Jr., aunts; Harley Longcor, Madilynn Sigrist.
Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

