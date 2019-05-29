Obituary
Connar Michael McLeod, St. Joseph, Missouri, was born and passed away Monday, May 27, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his great grandmother; Rose Mary Wood, great great-grandparents; Shirley and Harold Morris, Donald Sigrist, Paul Sigrist.
Survivors include parents; April Sigrist, Max McLeod, brothers; Matue, Jayden, grandparents; Glenn Sigrist, Cody Sigrist, Audrey Jennings, Jeffery Jennings, uncle; Glenn Sigrist Jr., aunts; Harley Longcor, Madilynn Sigrist.
Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Related Content
- Connar Michael McLeod, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Cody Michael Harter, 23, St. Joseph, Missouri,
- Michael V. Crawford, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Michael "Pit" Wayne Patterson 59, of St. Joseph, Missouri
- Michael Kenneth Martin, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Indiana
- Joseph J. Rivera, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Jennifer Lea Brown, 40, St. Joseph, Missouri,
- Bobby Grace 81, of St. Joseph, Missouri
- Darius Koron Harris, 17, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Larry Gene Morse, 65, St. Joseph, Missouri