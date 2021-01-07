Connie Brumback, 64

Connie Sue Brumback, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020.

She was born December 30, 1955 in St. Joseph.

Connie married James Clayton Brumback on December 30, 1973. He survives of the home.

She was a customer service manager at Big Lots for 17 years.

Connie absolutely loved and adored spending time with her sweet family, her husband, her sons, her daughter, precious grandbabies, her brother and her sisters. They were her whole entire world and she gave them her all every single second of her precious life. She loved flowers and loved people.

Connie also loved to travel, always seeking new adventures.

She loved all of the wonderful interactions with co-workers and friends who stopped in to Big Lots, some even came in just to see and talk to her. She was a great and compassionate listener.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Edith Rachel Smith; sisters, Inga Bruce and Betty Parish; grandchild, Jonah.

Survivors include her husband, J.C.; children, Michael and Josh Brumback and Megan Derickson (Rob); grandchildren, Alec, Ayden, Noah, Zoe, Kennady and Piper; siblings, Kay Ferris, Twila Winsor, Teresa Smith and Rex Arbuckle (Tina); and sister-in-law, Francis Brumback.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Pentecostals of St. Joseph. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.