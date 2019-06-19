Clear

Connie D. Grove August 06, 1951 - June 13, 2019

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 8:06 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Connie D. Grove 67, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Saint Joseph. She was born August 6, 1951 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Alma & Paul Weiderholt. She graduated from Benton High School. Connie worked as a seamstress all her life, retiring from Stetson Hats Company. She enjoyed sewing and reading books, especially Amish books. She was preceded in death by husband, Russell Grove, her parents, and a sister, Gayle Enyard. Survivors include: son, Anthony (Kari) Truax of Norborne, MO, granddaughters: Alexis and Hannah Truax, Shawna, Cassidy and Cynthia Elston, 4 great grandchildren, and her brother, Kevin (Ramona) Weiderholt, Saint Joseph, MO. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. The inurnment will be at a later date.

