Connie Diana Thornton November 28, 1955 - February 22, 2019

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 8:13 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry


Connie Diana Thornton 63, of St. Joseph, MO. passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 in St. Joseph. She was born November 28, 1955 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Elaine & Lowell VanSchoiack. She married Kenny Thornton on February 28, 1975, and he survives of the home. She graduated from Savannah High School, and worked at various places as a Caregiver for the elderly. She enjoyed collecting dolls, the color purple and working with the elderly. She was a member of the Deer Park Grace United Methodist Church. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Dawn Dianna Thornton, brother, Ray VanSchoiack, and brother in law, Michael Leroy Thornton. She is survived by husband, Kenneth "Kenny" Thornton of the home, son, Jamie Thornton, St. Louis, MO, grandsons, Charles Skyler Thornton and Jamie Kyle Thornton, sister, Carla (Jeff) Evans of Mesa, AZ, and sister in law, Charlotte (Jerry) Anderson. The family would like to give a special thanks to Cindy our home health nurse, Mosaic Life Care, the Cancer Center Staff for their kind and caring service. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorial Services following Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

