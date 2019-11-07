Obituary
Connie I. Goacher
1956-2019
Connie Goacher, 62, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 07, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Forest and Della (Morehouse) Swaney; brother Darrell Dean Swaney, and husbands George Athens and David Goacher.
Survivors include her son, Robert Swaney; brothers, Gary Swaney and Rick (Vicky) Swaney; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
