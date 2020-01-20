Connie Gwyn Fuller, 47

Connie Fuller 47, St. Joseph, Missouri died Thursday January 16, 2020 at home. Born February 13, 1972, in Texas. Preceded in death by mother, Billie Fuller, father, W.T. Fuller, brothers, George Sampson Hughes, J.T. Fuller, Archie Fuller, and Roger Fuller. Survivors include sons, Kalab Fuller, Jacob Wilson, daughter, Kristen Mosher, and aunts, Wanda McCaulley and Kay Wheeler. Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time. Memorials are requested to the Connie Fuller Memorial Fund online at ruppfuneral.com. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
