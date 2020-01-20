Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Connie Gwyn Fuller, 47

No scheduled services.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 9:09 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Connie Fuller 47, St. Joseph, Missouri died Thursday January 16, 2020 at home. Born February 13, 1972, in Texas. Preceded in death by mother, Billie Fuller, father, W.T. Fuller, brothers, George Sampson Hughes, J.T. Fuller, Archie Fuller, and Roger Fuller. Survivors include sons, Kalab Fuller, Jacob Wilson, daughter, Kristen Mosher, and aunts, Wanda McCaulley and Kay Wheeler. Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time. Memorials are requested to the Connie Fuller Memorial Fund online at ruppfuneral.com. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -4°
Maryville
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -8°
Savannah
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -4°
Cameron
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -7°
Fairfax
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -4°
Snow showers will start just after rush hour on Monday morning and will taper off in the early afternoon. These will be on the lighter side and will only produce a dusting to maybe an inch. Highs will be in the middle to upper teens with winds out of the north. Temperatures will remain cold through the first half of the week but by midweek we could be seeing a slight warm up and another chance for some wintry precipitation.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories