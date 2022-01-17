Connie Jean Brushwood, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born May 29, 1950 in St. Joseph, daughter of Catherine and Roy Johnson. Connie enjoyed singing karaoke and cooking. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, sons, Kenneth Brushwood and Jim Brushwood, siblings, Roy "Buster" Johnson, Jr., Edward Johnson, Karen Johnson, and grandson, Mikey Brushwood. Survivors include: sons, Jeffrey Brushwood of St. Joseph and Michael (Susan) Brushwood, Amazonia, MO, siblings, Judy Hardin of St. Joseph, Norman "Woody" Johnson of Savannah, MO, Vickie Heavilin of Savannah, MO, Steven (Julie) Johnson of St. Joseph, Virna Libby (David Weidmaier) of Savannah, MO, Terry (Diana) Johnson of St. Joseph, and Timothy Johnson of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Whitney (Randy) Callis, Kari (Steven) Ellis, Jeremy and Joshua Brushwood, and several great-grandchildren.
Ms. Brushwood has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.
