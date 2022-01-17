Clear
Connie Jean Brushwood, 71

Connie Jean Brushwood, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:40 PM

Connie Jean Brushwood, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born May 29, 1950 in St. Joseph, daughter of Catherine and Roy Johnson. Connie enjoyed singing karaoke and cooking. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, sons, Kenneth Brushwood and Jim Brushwood, siblings, Roy "Buster" Johnson, Jr., Edward Johnson, Karen Johnson, and grandson, Mikey Brushwood. Survivors include: sons, Jeffrey Brushwood of St. Joseph and Michael (Susan) Brushwood, Amazonia, MO, siblings, Judy Hardin of St. Joseph, Norman "Woody" Johnson of Savannah, MO, Vickie Heavilin of Savannah, MO, Steven (Julie) Johnson of St. Joseph, Virna Libby (David Weidmaier) of Savannah, MO, Terry (Diana) Johnson of St. Joseph, and Timothy Johnson of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Whitney (Randy) Callis, Kari (Steven) Ellis, Jeremy and Joshua Brushwood, and several great-grandchildren.
Ms. Brushwood has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.

Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
