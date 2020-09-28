Clear
Connie Jean Davison, 66

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: Sep 28, 2020 8:33 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Connie Jean Davison, 66, of Savannah, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 with her daughters by her side.

She was born in St. Joseph, MO on March 13, 1954 to Corvan and Maxine (Brewer) Davison.

Connie was a jack of all trades and wasn't afraid to tell you what she was thinking, even if you didn't want to hear it. She was a fighter and fought until the very end doing things her way despite what everyone thought.

Connie is survived by her children, Tammy (Chris) Oliver, Savannah; Mindy (Travis) Goeringer, Omaha,NE; brothers, Larry (Hilda) Davison, Keith (Diane) Davison, Fillmore, MO; sister, Carolyn Davison, Savannah; nine grandchildren, Cassie, Kyler (Sky), Therynn, Hayleigh (Trevor), Ashleigh (Brian), Bryleigh and three great-grandchildren.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Shane and longtime partner, Melvin Bye.

Ms. Davison has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
