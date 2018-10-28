Connie Jean Figg March 6, 1948 - October 28, 2018

Connie Jean Figg, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, October 28, 2018 at her home. She was born March 6, 1948 in St. Joseph, daughter of Marian and John Coil. She graduated from Hutchison High School, class of 1966 and attended Platt Business College. Connie loved dancing, working crossword puzzles, old westerns, chocolate, collecting angels and timeless perfume. Connie was preceded in death by father, John Coil, mother, Marian Coil, son, Shawn Zimmerman, brother, Donnie Coil. Survivors include, daughters, Shana Barger of St Joseph and Sonya O'Brien of Hutchison, KS, brothers, Tom Coil of St. Joseph, Ronnie (Linda) Coil of Hermitage, MO, Johnny (Cindy) Coil of St Joseph, Lonnie (Karen) Coil of Country Club, MO, Tony Coil of St. Joseph, sister, Tawny Dail of Parkville, MO, 9 grandchildren, including Lucas Zimmerman, Dakota Zimmerman, Madyson Barger, Echo Zimmerman, and 5 great-grandchildren, including Maximilian Zimmerman, Marleigh Zimmerman, Autumn Zimmerman and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gathering will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 1, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, where procession will begin to Bennett Lane Cemetery for a Graveside Celebration of Life and Inurnment. Memorials are requested to the Connie Figg Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.