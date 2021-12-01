Connie Jean Wendt, 59, of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born December 31, 1961 in St. Joseph, daughter of Coralyn and Franklin Smith Sr. She attended Savannah High School. Connie worked at Trex Mart Convenience Stores. Her most valued time was with her grandchildren. She attended and was baptized at 1st Baptist Church in Maysville. Connie was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Mark "Winston" Wilson, 2nd husband, Gene Wendt, her father, Franklin Smith Sr. and grandson, Colton Manley. Survivors include, mother, Coralyn Smith of Maysville, MO, children, Crystal Manley and Jesse Wilson, both of St. Joseph, companion, Roger Hunt of St. Joseph, siblings, Tammy Fletchall of St. Joseph, Pammy Smith of St. Joseph, Franklin "Bub" (Letha) Smith Jr. of Stewartsville, MO, Jennifer (Gene) Marcott of Maysville, MO, Frank Hatfield of Rosendale, MO, Angela (Jeremy) Eisenbarger of King City, MO, Beth (Steve) Bertoncino of Maysville, MO, grandchildren Madison Manley, Kierstin Manley, Megan Hamilton, Kaitlyn Wilson and Mark Wilson and great-granddaughters, Mara and Keira.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Monday, November 22, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Greg Dixon officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in St. Joseph. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.