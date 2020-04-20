Connie L. Bonebreak, 75

Connie L. Bonebrake

1944-2020

Connie L. Bonebrake, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 13,2020.

She was born November 9, 1944 to Grover and Bessie (Bias) Linder.

Connie attended Edison grade school and graduated Central High School. She was a member of the CHS National Honors Society. Connie graduated from Methodist Medical Center in 1965. After graduation she worked for the University of Missouri Medical Center; later she returned to St. Joseph, Missouri and work at Methodist Medical Center. In 1977 Connie started working for the city of St. Joseph as a public health nurse. She felt public health was her true calling in nursing. In 1990 Connie was selected as a Woman of Excellence. Later she was honored as one of the twenty-five People Who Made a Difference by the Newspress. Connie served on numerous committees, advisory boards, and Board of Directors, some of which included Headstart, United Cerebral Palsy, American Red Cross, Division of Family Services, Women’s Chamber of Commerce. She served on the Board of Deacons and the Session of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Connie was a Sunday school teacher in the 1970’s, she served as president of the Local Chapter of the American Nurses Association. Connie was a former president of Skaith PTA. She frequently served as a room mother during her children’s school years. Connie volunteered at Mark Twain and Brookdale Church for many years.

She attended Sunday school at Wyatt Park Baptist Church and attended services at First Presbyterian Church.

Connie married Robert Dyche September 4, 1965, they later divorced. On April 17, 1975 she married James Bonebrake and divorced in 1999.

She loved to cook and bake meals for her family, friends, and co-workers. Connie was an active snow skier for over ten years and belonged to the Kansas City Ski Club. She was a diehard St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals fan. Connie loved rock and roll music. She enjoyed writing poetry and short stories; even took classes in creative writing at MWSC.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Matthew Bonebrake; infant daughter, Karie Dyche; brothers, Thomas, Mike, and Mark Linder.

Survivors include her children, Kate Acord (James), Jeff Bonebrake; grandchildren, Kaylie Stams, Tristan Acord, Colin, Maeci, and Adelyn Bonebrake; brother, Pat Linder (Sandy), extended family and friends.

Farewell Services and Gathering will be held at a later date. Inurnment Ashland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to Children’s Mercy Hospital, Second Harvest Backpack Buddies or Midland Empire Chapter of the Red Cross. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.