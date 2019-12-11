Connie L. (Clark) Pritchett, 76

Connie J. (Clark) Pritchett

1943-2019

Connie June (Attebury) Pritchett, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019.

She was born September 18, 1943 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Connie married Charley L. Pritchett December 31, 1993. He survives of the home.

She was a member of Charley's Angels Bible Study.

Connie was owner/operator of The Poorman’s Inn in Amazonia, Missouri

She enjoyed going to the casino, playing bingo and cards, especially pitch.

She was preceded in death by her father, Claude Attebury; mother, Mabel Holland; stepfather, Raymond Holland; sister, Margaret Crosley; brother, Claude Tipton, Jr.; sister, Shirley Hays.

Additional survivors include her children, Tina Losson (Roger), Rodney Clark (Margi); Jena Kieser, Curtis Clark (Dee); step-children, Chris, Jeremy, and Carrie; sisters, Sherry Anderson and Bonnie McPhee (Dan); our special baby, Stacy Merrit; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; great-great grandson; numerous extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Thursday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Frazier Baptist Church. Online guestbook and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com