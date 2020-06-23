Clear

Connie Lee Huffman, 71

Posted: Jun 23, 2020 8:48 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Connie Lee Huffman, 71, of Amazonia , formerly of St. Joseph, died Sunday, June 21, 2020. Connie was born March 8, 1949, in St. Joseph, to Alfred J. and Thelma R. (Schrupp) Burgess.

She worked as a custodian for the Savannah School District and Quaker Oats. She had previously worked for Whitaker Cable.

Connie married Daniel "Danny" Huffman and he survives. Also surviving are a brother Ron Burgess (Cindy); brother-in-law Roy Turner; aunt Sharon Miller; uncle Bill Schrupp; nephew Brian Turner; niece Sherri Johnson; numerous cousins including Marcia Hughes, Toni Goodwin and Ross Burgess.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Alfred C. "Doc" Burgess and a sister Thelma Turner.

Connie enjoyed taking care of her yard and flowers, and enjoyed decorating for the holidays.

Memorial contributions may be made to a food bank of the donor's choice.

Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, and then the procession will precede to Mt. Auburn Cemetery for a graveside service.

A few storms are possible overnight Monday into Tuesday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have just a few clouds otherwise across the area.
