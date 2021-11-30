Clear
Connie Louise Catron, 59

On November 25, 2021, Connie Louise Catron unexpectedly passed away. She was a Christian.

Connie, a twin, was born November 17, 1962 to Billy and Barbara (Hazzard) Catron in St. Joseph, MO, one of five children.
She attended Central High School, where she was ROTC Military Ball Queen her sophomore year.
Connie never met a stranger. To her, everyone was a friend. She had a generous and kind heart, willing to help anyone, anytime. She loved pets, especially dogs. She enjoyed camping, Southwest motif and crafts.
She crocheted hats for the babies at Children’s Mercy Hospital. She took pride in her vegetable and flower gardens.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents and two grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Scott Ficklin; daughter, Blair (Peter) Nelson; sisters, Laura (Glen) Brown, Deborah Catron, and Connie’s twin, Pamela (Seth) Harnack; brother, Mark (Ethel) Catron; seven grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial contributions to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Temperatures were slightly cooler today thanks to a northwesterly wind and some cloud cover. Highs were still be above average today with temperatures in the mid 50s. Well above average temperatures will return through the end of the work week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through the work week into the weekend. Slightly cooler temperatures will move into the area this weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
