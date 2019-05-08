Connie's Obituary

Connie Walker, 71, died May 3, 2019 at Abbey Woods Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.

Connie was born in Bethany, Missouri on November 1, 1947 to Victor D. Walker and Virginia (Coleman) Walker. Connie has resided in St. Louis for over 40 years returning to St. Joseph in 2010 to live with her mother.

She is survived by her sister Vicki (Larry) Schneider of Cosby, MO, two nieces Stephanie (Schneider) Taylor of Kansas City, MO and Jennifer (Schneider) Ziolo of Kansas City, KS as well as one great niece and two great nephews.

There will be no visitation or services. She has been cremated by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden and will be buried at a later date.