Clear
BREAKING NEWS: I-29 reopens more than a month after devastating flooding Full Story

Connie Walker, 71

There will be no visitation or services. She has been cremated by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden and will be buried at a later date

Posted: May. 8, 2019 1:36 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Connie's Obituary
Connie Walker, 71, died May 3, 2019 at Abbey Woods Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.

Connie was born in Bethany, Missouri on November 1, 1947 to Victor D. Walker and Virginia (Coleman) Walker. Connie has resided in St. Louis for over 40 years returning to St. Joseph in 2010 to live with her mother.

She is survived by her sister Vicki (Larry) Schneider of Cosby, MO, two nieces Stephanie (Schneider) Taylor of Kansas City, MO and Jennifer (Schneider) Ziolo of Kansas City, KS as well as one great niece and two great nephews.

There will be no visitation or services. She has been cremated by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden and will be buried at a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 65°
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday morning for parts of the KQ2 Viewing Area. The biggest concern overall the next 24 hours will be the potential for more heavy rain and flooding. We've already received about 1-1.5" inches of rain since Monday and we can get an additional 1-2" by Thursday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events