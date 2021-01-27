Connor Christlieb 28, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in St. Joseph. He was born July 4, 1992 in St. Joseph. Connor graduated from Benton High School, Class of 2010. He enjoyed being outdoors, traveling, and he was always active. Connor loved spending time with his daughter, and his friends. He was always up for a good conversation. He also loved and admired his dog, Oreo. Connor was preceded in death by mother, Jessica Jo "J.J." Christlieb, father, Ronald Shelton, and maternal grandfather, David Admire. Survivors include: brother, Kelly (Randy Blevins) Christlieb, brother, Josh Shelton, maternal grandmother, Karen Admire of St. Joseph, fiancee', Kayla Huffman of St Joseph, daughter, Jessica Christlieb, and her mother Laci Shoemaker, of Parkville, MO, step daughter, Brooke Taylor, and aunt, Wendy (Jeff) Becerra of St. Joseph.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Monday, January 18, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Odd Fellows Public Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Connor Christlieb Memorial Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home.