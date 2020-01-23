Connie Lynn

1957-2020

Maysville, Missouri….Connie Lynn, age 62, was born December 26, 1957 in Leavenworth, Kansas and passed away January 18, 2020 in Maysville.

Connie loved her family and spending time with them. She told them to be truthful to who you really are and was a true inspiration to be yourself.

She is preceded in death by a grandson, Ronny Gray, Jr.

Survivors include her mother, Cora Fisher; two children, Jeff Knorr and Tabitha Gray; four brothers and sisters, Denise Potter, Michael Knorr, Doug Knorr, and Roxanne Queen; two grandchildren, Alyssa & Levi; three great-grandchildren, Cody, Remington, and Adalynn; and numerous other family and friends.

Cremation under direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. Memorial Contributions: Love Offering to the family. Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Words of love from her mother….

“ On the day of January 18, 2020, I have lost a lovely daughter who was a great help in my life. We helped each other, we listened to each others cares & worries, but most of all we loved as a mother and daughter should. She left me two wonderful grandchildren and two lovely great-grandchildren. May God bless them all. Lord be their guide & helpmate for the rest of their lives