Constance "Connie" Scanlan Norris, 77

Service: Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 6:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 9:14 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Constance “Connie” (Scanlan) Norris, 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away January 23, 2020.
She was born October 25, 1942 to Donald and Dorothy Scanlan.
Connie married Kenneth Norris on Valentine’s Day of 1988.
She was a 1960 graduate of Lafayette High School. She worked at Mead Paper for 32 years before retiring.
She was a member of the Shamrock Sisters and Mead Employee Friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Gary Scanlan.
Survivors include Kenneth, of the home; son, Kevin Halbirt; stepson, Dustin Norris (Brandi), grandson, Devin Halbirt; step-granddaughter, Halle Norris; and best friend, Jill Young.
Farewell Services 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

