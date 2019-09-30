Clear

Constance “Connie” Taylor, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Saturday, October 05, 2019 9:00AM - 10:00AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Service Saturday, October 05, 2019 10:00AM - 11:00AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Obituary
Constance “Connie” Taylor, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 26, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born February 5, 1943 in Brookfield, Missouri.
Connie married Bruce Taylor June 6, 1964.
She was well-known for her quilt making, was a wonderful cook and seamstress.
Connie’s love for her family was immeasurable.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kermit and Ima (Cook) Vanfossan; son, H. B. Taylor; son-in-law, Chris Valenica, and sister, Mavis Sharp.
Survivors include her husband, Bruce Taylor; children, Amy Valencia, Eric Taylor, Rachel Rush; grandchildren, Keegan, Cameron, Adam, Aric, Hannah, Nicholas, Grace, Conlyn, Colton; great-grandchild, baby girl Crabtree; daughter-in-law, Beth Taylor; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

