Constance J. "Connie" Miller, 90, of St. Joseph, passed Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Connie was born January 15, 1930, in St. Joseph, to Timothy and Pearl Ruth (Harmon) Bullock.

She attended Pickett High School and worked at Wilhelm Realty.

She was also a homemaker and raised her six children. Connie was a former member of Second Presbyterian Church and Hyde Park Presbyterian.

Survivors include her children, Jennifer B. Fletchall, Michelle R. Foutch, Mark S. Haynes (Vickie) Cynthia E. Haynes, Norma J. Haynes - Easton (Eric), Fonda K. Hilton; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Connie was formerly married to her children's father Virgil "Doc" Haynes, who passed away January of 2019. She was married to Orval Miller in 1981, and he passed away in February of 1995.

She was a very happy lady who greeted you with a big smile and often made you chuckle. She dearly loved her family, friends, her Bible, and cats.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS).

Family condolences may be mailed to the family of Connie Miller at 3134 Edmond Street; St. Joseph, MO 64501.

Memorial graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.