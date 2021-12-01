Clear
Cora Kathryn "Kathy" Jones, 89

Cora Kathryn (Kathy) Carr Masteller Jones peacefully passed away on November 9, 2021 with her daughters by her side.

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 11:48 AM

Cora Kathryn (Kathy) Carr Masteller Jones peacefully passed away on November 9, 2021 with her daughters by her side. Cora was born November 18, 1931 to Cora Rebecca Matchett Carr and Harold Vincel Carr in Braymer, Missouri. She spent her childhood in Polo, Missouri on the family farm. Moving to St. Joseph, Missouri at age 10. Cora attended Benton High School in St. Joseph, and she worked at Helen Wrinkles Pharmacy at the soda fountain. She moved to the Kansas City area in 1958. Cora’s passion was being with children. She loved being a stay-at-home mom and raising her three children. She was very active in PTA, she was a room-mother, and a scout leader. Cora loved remodeling homes, decorating, and knitting. She knitted Christmas stockings for all her children and grandchildren, plus many nieces and nephews. After her children left home, she worked at TWA Airlines. Cora spent her final years in the warm loving hands of the staff at Ignite St. Mary’s in Blue Springs, Missouri. Cora was proceeded in death by her parents, Dave Jones, her husband, Kurt H. Masteller her son, sisters, Dorothy Carr George and Lucinda Smith Silkwood, and nephews,Rick George and Christopher George. Cora is survived by her daughters, Lisa Masteller Martel and Lori Ann Barnett. Her pride and joy, her grandkids, Phillip, Andrew, and Matthew Martel; Benjamin and Timothy Barnett; and Allison, Daniel, Amy Masteller. Her brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Sally Carr, plus numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on November 29, 2021 at 3:00pm at New King Hill Cemetery in south St. Joseph, Missouri. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Cora’s memory to Ignite St. Mary’s Medical Team Blue Springs, Missouri or Harbor Hospice.

Temperatures today will be well above average with highs back in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph out of the south. Temperatures will continue to warm up on Thursday with highs making a run for the 70s. Sunny and dry weather will continue tomorrow. Temperatures will remain well above average on Friday before some slightly cooler air moves into the area for the weekend. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the weekend with highs in the mid to lower 50s.
