Cora L Rullman, 96, St. Joseph, MO was granted her place in Heaven Tuesday, January 5th, 2021.

She was born December 16th, 1924 to William and Maggie (Hape ) Watson in St. Joseph.

Cora graduated from Lafayette High School. She even took welding classes to help in the factories during WW II. In her youth she especially enjoyed trips to get penny candy, Saturday matinees with a friend and dancing to big band music at the Frog Hop.

Cora was employed as a library aide at Hall Elementary School. She was a member of Parkway Christian Fellowship.

She developed a knack for needlework and shared many of her projects with her loved ones. Cora also loved playing cards and games, still beating us at 95.

Mom married Daddy, Jack Rullman, on April 12th, 1952. They were married for 35 years before his death. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers.

Cora was such a wonderful, supportive mother and grandparent. She leaves behind 6 children: Judy Tafoya, John (Leslie) Rullman, Linda (Kirby) Nickell, Patti (Randy) Buckles, Janet (Jeff) Yuratovich and Karen (Jim) Fox, 18 grandchildren: Jonathan(Corey), Vickie(Mike), Kelly (Justin), Laura(Joseph), Ty(Kaela), Michelle(Dan), Chris (Lauren), Elizabeth (Jason), Melissa (Tyler), Jacob, Mikel (Amanda), Ashley, Kyler(Mindy), Derik(Toni), Landinn (Shelby), Denae(Cameron), JT, Kelsey(Trevor), 35 great grandchildren and 3 great- great grandchildren.

She never missed a chance to cheer us all on! Cora probably broke a world record for the number of sporting events, plays, recitals, concerts, church events, school programs, etc, that she attended. We all knew she would be there with loving support.

Cora’s dedication to faith, family and love of a good laugh has blessed us all. What an example she was for each and everyone of us. Her family adored her and will miss her so.

In lieu of flowers and gifts please donate to the St Joseph Public Library in honor of Cora’s life long love of reading.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal....