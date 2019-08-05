Cora Lee Bergman August 06, 1935 - August 02, 2019

Cora Lee Bergman, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019.

Cora Lee was born August 6, 1935 in Dearborn, Missouri. She was one of ten children born to Charles and Elsie Hill. Cora was the only surviving sibling.

She married Ralph Bergman on March 17, 1952. They were married for 52 years. They started their family of four children in Leavenworth, Kansas before moving to St. Joseph. He preceded her in death in 2004.

Cora Lee was a homemaker and the best cook ever! Fried chicken and homemade pies were just two of her specialties. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She resided at Country Squire Living Community where she loved all the many friends she made there and the delicious meals. She was a number one Chiefs fan.

Survivors include Kathy (Dave) Swing, Ralph Jr. (Cara) Bergman, Connie Miester and Scott (Lori) Bergman; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Visitation will be held at 9:30 AM with Parish Rosary at 10:00 AM at St. Francis.