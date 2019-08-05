Cora Lee Bergman, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019.
Cora Lee was born August 6, 1935 in Dearborn, Missouri. She was one of ten children born to Charles and Elsie Hill. Cora was the only surviving sibling.
She married Ralph Bergman on March 17, 1952. They were married for 52 years. They started their family of four children in Leavenworth, Kansas before moving to St. Joseph. He preceded her in death in 2004.
Cora Lee was a homemaker and the best cook ever! Fried chicken and homemade pies were just two of her specialties. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She resided at Country Squire Living Community where she loved all the many friends she made there and the delicious meals. She was a number one Chiefs fan.
Survivors include Kathy (Dave) Swing, Ralph Jr. (Cara) Bergman, Connie Miester and Scott (Lori) Bergman; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Visitation will be held at 9:30 AM with Parish Rosary at 10:00 AM at St. Francis.
Related Content
- Cora Lee Bergman August 06, 1935 - August 02, 2019
- JoAnn Stahlin August 03, 1935 - March 26, 2019
- Randy Lee Biggs August 06, 1958 - August 31, 2018
- Cora Lee Toy, 90, of Weston, Mo.
- Eldon Lee "E.L." Crawford August 2, 1936 - April 13, 2019
- Donald Lee Ellingson August 4, 1942 - June 5, 2019
- Connie D. Grove August 06, 1951 - June 13, 2019
- Ricky Dean Cline September 12, 1959 - August 02, 2019
- Wilbur Lee Stephens April 21, 1932 - August 22, 2018
- Audrey M. Hulser August 30, 1921 - January 7, 2019