Coral "Corky" Gene Noland 76, of Saint Joseph, Missouri

Family to receive friends Rupp Funeral Home Thursday, September 05, 2019 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Funeral Service Rupp Funeral Home Friday, September 06, 2019 10:00 AM 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 4:17 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Coral "Corky"'s Obituary
Coral "Corky" Gene Noland 76, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. She was born September 1, 1943 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Erma and Carroll Bennett. She worked at Whitaker Cable, Sherwood Medical, and Taco Johns. Corky enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and going to their events and she was a Baptist. She was preceded in death by husband, Charles Noland Sr, her parents, son, James C. Noland, and sister, Stella Manthe, and grandson Jim Derry. Survivors include, daughter, Nancy (Bill) Derry, St. Joseph, MO, sons, David Noland, St. Joseph, MO, Charles (Lisa) Noland Jr., Duncan, OK, and Bernie (Candy) Derry, St. Joseph, MO, brother, Carroll O. (Brenda) Bennett, Jr., St. Joseph, MO, and Juanita "Peggy" Kerns, St. Joseph, MO, four grandchildren, Josh, Trina, Cork, Charley III, and 11 great grandchildren.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Tim Champ officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the American Heart Association. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

