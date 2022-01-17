Cordes W. Horstman, 95, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at his residence in St. Joseph, Missouri.

He was born to the late William and Dora Horstman on August 18 1926 in Lockwood, MO.

He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and later enlisted in the U.S. Air Force having served during the Korean War.

He spent his working career with Firestone Tire & Rubber Company. Later he volunteered for over 20 years at Children's Mercy Hospital in the surgery and recover unit. He was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church .

Cordes was preceded in death by his parents, son; David P. Horstman, former wife; Georgia Braungardt and special friend; Mary Ann Setzer.

He is survived by his sons; Mark (Marsha) and John (Kim) Horstman, daughter; Kristy (Daniel) Jenkerson, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Jason, Delayne and Ethaniel Horstman, Brian, Oliver and Cooper Horstman, Sarah(Jenkerson) Oliver and Moira Johnson, Aubrey Horstman and Emily Jenkerson.

Per Mr. Horstman's wishes, he has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel.

Inurnment will take place at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, Mo, at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, January 12 where Full Military Honors will be rendered..

The family suggests memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.