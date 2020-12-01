Corrine Lei Smith, 27

Corrine Lei Smith went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born in Reno, NV, June 17, 1993. She was 27 years old.

Corrine loved life. Being around family and friends brought her most joy. She had a smile that lit up whatever room she was in and a soulful contagious laugh. She was at her best when she was simply enjoying and playing with her boys Oakley and Chance.

She was a former shift manager at Taco John's in the East Hills Mall and graduated from Central High School.

Preceding her in death were her father Neil, aunt Leila, and grandmother V.J. Sale.

Survivors include her sons Oakley Ray and Chance Michael; mother Rhonda Sale-Evans; sister Serina Smith; three brothers Brandon Sale (Christy), Anthony Smith (Cindy), Zachary Smith; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Corrine had many, many friends and helped anyone who needed it. She left a void when she was tragically taken to soon. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She touched so many lives the short time we were blessed to have her.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel