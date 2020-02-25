Clear

Cory Joe Steltenpohl, 34

Visitation: Saturday, February 29th, 2020 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM @ Troy Christian Church. 120 N. Liberty St., Troy, KS. ■ Service: Saturday, February 29th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Troy Christian Church. ■ Final Resting Place: Sugar Creek Cemetery. Rushville, MO.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 9:25 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Cory Joe Steltenpohl
1985-2020

Cory Joe Steltenpohl, 34, Bendena, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020.
He was born September 16, 1985 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Cory was a graduate of Lafayette High School.
He enjoyed going to the lake, outdoor sports, cars, spending time with his family, but most of all his “Best Friend”, daughter, Anastasia.
He was preceded in death by step-mother, Lynette Steltenpohl; grandmother, Brenda O’Brien; niece, Riley Steltenpohl.
Survivors include daughter; Anastasia Steltenpohl; mother, Stacy Peuker (Henry, Jr.); father, Bruce Steltenpohl (Dee); siblings, Heidi Hitchens, Dustin Steltenpohl (Ashley), Lindsy Steltenpohl, Gracie Peuker; grandparents, Bill and Marilyn Steltenpohl, Sharon and Henry Peuker, Teddy and Dorothy Ogden; significant other, Megan Berry; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Troy Christian Church, Troy, Kansas. Inurnment Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to Saint Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Rain and snow will be possible through the day on Tuesday and wind gusts will be up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the low 30s on Tuesday but they will continue to cool into Wednesday. Conditions dry out for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories