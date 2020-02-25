Cory Joe Steltenpohl

1985-2020

Cory Joe Steltenpohl, 34, Bendena, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020.

He was born September 16, 1985 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Cory was a graduate of Lafayette High School.

He enjoyed going to the lake, outdoor sports, cars, spending time with his family, but most of all his “Best Friend”, daughter, Anastasia.

He was preceded in death by step-mother, Lynette Steltenpohl; grandmother, Brenda O’Brien; niece, Riley Steltenpohl.

Survivors include daughter; Anastasia Steltenpohl; mother, Stacy Peuker (Henry, Jr.); father, Bruce Steltenpohl (Dee); siblings, Heidi Hitchens, Dustin Steltenpohl (Ashley), Lindsy Steltenpohl, Gracie Peuker; grandparents, Bill and Marilyn Steltenpohl, Sharon and Henry Peuker, Teddy and Dorothy Ogden; significant other, Megan Berry; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Troy Christian Church, Troy, Kansas. Inurnment Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to Saint Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.