Coy's Obituary

Coy Delyn Stenning 69, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday April 28, 2019 in Saint Joseph. She was born May 6, 1949 in Maryville, Missouri daughter of the late Kathleen & Clarence Hill. She graduated from Savannah High School class of 1968, worked at Missouri Methodist hospital, then married Kenneth on Nov. 14, 1970. Coy always thought of others first and will be missed by many. Survivors include: her husband, Kenneth Stenning, son, Ryan Stenning both of St. Joseph, MO, brother, Garney (Linda) Hill, Gladstone, MO, nieces, Angela (David) Lakey, and Sara (Brandon) nephew, Matthew (Courtney) Hill, 7 great nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, aunt, Beverly Hill, and an uncle Olin Hill. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services following Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.