Cpl. Frederick Eugene Coon March 21, 1928 - July 29, 1950

Corporal Frederick Eugene Coon, 22, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was killed in action July 29, 1950, near Geochang, Republic of Korea.

He was born March 21, 1928, in Fairview, KS, son of the late Ethel (Loffer) and John Coon. He enlisted in the United States Army on April 22, 1948. He was reported Missing In Action for 68 years before being positively identified on October 29, 2018.

This is his story from the United States military report: Corporal Frederick Eugene Coon, assigned to A Company, 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division, was reported Missing in Action by his unit after being last seen executing a road block on 29 July 1950, near the village of Gwonbin-ri, Republic of Korea.

Corporal Coon was continued in an MIA status until 31 December 1953, when having received no information that Cpl. Coon had survived the war, the U.S. Army issued a Presumptive Finding of Death. Initial post-war accounting efforts failed to conclusively associate any remains recovered from the Korean battlefields with Cpl. Coon, and as a result, the U.S. Army declared his remains "non-recoverable" on 16 January 1956. In 1950, a local villager reported discovering and burying the remains in early August. According to the villager, and his son, the three remains consisted of one "North Korean" and two U.S. service personnel that they buried and later marked with a sign that stated "Grave of UN dead."

During the recovery, material evidence was collected that indicated at least some of individuals in this graves carried U.S. produced military equipment and clothing. On 23 February 1952, the 565th Quartermaster Graves Registration Company recovered three sets of remains from a shallow grave, and they were transferred to Tanggok for temporary burial. As part of the decision to consolidate the remains of all United Nations military cemeteries on the Korean Peninsula to UNMC Tanggok, unidentified remains were shipped to the Central Identification Unit (CIU), Kokura, Japan, in an attempt to associate them with unresolved casualties.

The investigators at the CIU determined that there were 189 unresolved casualties from the units known to have been in the general area where soldier X-5272 (Cpl. Coon) was recovered as of May 1954. The CIU was able to narrow this list of potential name associations down to three, including Cpl. Coon, based on the identification. However, the CIU declared soldier X-5272 (Cpl. Coon) unidentifiable due to an absence of pertinent identifying clues found with the remains and incomplete dental information.

He was then transferred to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP) in Honolulu, Hawaii, and was buried with full military honors as a Korean War Unknown in Section U, Grave 830. He was posthumously awarded and decorated with the Purple Heart, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army of Occupation Medal with Japan Clasp, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Republic of Korea War Service Medal, Presidential Unit Citation (Army & Air Force), Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation and the Combat Infantryman Badge.

In April 2013, Cpl. Coon's great niece Stephanie Coon decided to take on the monumental task of finding her great uncle through whom she had only known from family stories that he was Missing in Action during the Korean War. Stephanie tracked down the above information and after nearly 5 years of persistence and hard work, the remains of soldier X-5272 (Cpl. Coon) were exhumed on March 12, 2018, from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, by the Department of POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

After seven months, on October 28, 2018, the Odontologist, Anthropologist, and Historian of the DPAA identified soldier X-5272 as Corporal Frederick Eugene Coon. The decision was made by Cpl. Coon's nearest next of kin, nephew Jerry Coon and niece Stephanie Coon, to have him repatriated and transferred back home for a proper funeral service, where family and friends can pay tribute to him. He will be repatriated and buried with full military honors at the National Cemetery, Leavenworth Kansas.

Corporal Frederick Coon was preceded in death by his parents, Ethel and John H Coon, brothers, Ernest, William, Zack, and John C. Coon, sisters, Eunice Wallace, Jennie Williams, and Dorie Hatcher. Survivors include, several nieces and nephews, including nephew Jerry (Nina) Coon, Saint Joseph, MO, (son of Zack Coon, brother of Cpl. Coon) and great niece, Stephanie Coon, Greenbelt, MD (grand daughter of John C Coon, brother of Cpl. Coon).

There will be a visitation from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM onTuesday April 23, at the Rupp Funeral Home for family, friends and fellow Veterans to pay their respects to Cpl. Coon. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon Wednesday April 24, 2019 at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment with full military honors under the auspices of the United States Army will be at the Leavenworth National Cemetery on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Memorials are requested to the Wounded Warriors Project. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.